Atiku to Appear at Editors’ Forum Tomorrow

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president of Nigeria, Mr. Atiku Abubakar will tomorrow in Lagos appear at the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ (NGEs) Forum.

He would present his plans for Nigerians to over 100 editors who would gather at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Ikeja Select on Plot 2 Assibifi Road, OffObafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja at 9 am.

The Editors’ Forum is part of the NGEs’ efforts to help deepen democracy by engaging candidates in the electoral process to provide explanations to Nigerians on their manifestoes and programmes.