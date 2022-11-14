  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

UNIPORT VC Felicitates with Nyong on Honorary Doctorates Degree

the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Onwunari Georgewill, has congratulated the MD/CEO of Lekki Gardens, Dr. Richard Nyong, as he prepares to receive an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Port Harcourt.

In a letter from the governing council of the University to Dr. Richard Nyong, it was disclosed that he has been approved to receive an honorary doctorate degree, Doctor of Estate Management (Honoris Causa), at the 33rd convocation ceremony slated for the 3rd of December 2022.

In a brief meeting, which held recently within the university premises, Prof. Georgewill commended Dr. Richard Nyong for his giant strides in the real estate industry.

According to him, Nyong relentless efforts to bridge the housing gap in Nigeria has made him a force to reckon with respect to real estate and capital management at large.

Nyong has contributed to the delivery of more than 11,000 residential units, the management of more than 2 trillion Naira in assets, and the creation of more than 10,000 jobs all across the nation. He has demonstrated outstanding corporate leadership and has emerged as a formidable example for the coming generation.

Prof. Georgewill also ceased the opportunity to thank Dr. Richard for his valuable contributions to the development of his alma mater.

