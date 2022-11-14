Umeh Charges  NFF to Make NPFL Better

Former acting President of Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF), Chief Mike Umeh, has charged the nation’s soccer governing body to improve on the domestic league.

Umeh who spoke on Sportsville on Channels TV Sunday afternoon said the new NFF boss, Ibrahim Musa Gusau must ensure the NPFL gets better.

He noted that without a strong league, the nation’s football can not grow.

Umeh also urged corporate bodies to invest in the league insisting that without money the league won’t be solid.

“One area Gusau must work on and pay good attention to is the league. We need to have a strong league that can attract fans,” Umeh said.

He further tasked Gusau to set up a reconciliation committee that would bring every stakeholder to be on the same page.

“When some people are aggrieved, they will continue to work against the progress of the game. So, my advice to Gusau is for him to set up a reconciliation committee that can reconcile everybody. Elections are over, we all need to come together to achieve success.”