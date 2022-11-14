Transformers Earthspark to Premiere on Nickelodeon

Kids-friendly channel Nickelodeon is adding Transformers Earthspark to its slate of programmes for November. With the Transformers’ war on Earth concluded, Dot Malto, her husband Alex, and their kids Robby and Mo move to Witwicky to start a new life. The family soon finds their lives intertwined with the first Transformers robots born on Earth. Transformers will premiere on the channel from November 28 to December 9.

However, from November 14 to December 10, the channel has lined up programmes such as ‘Danger Force’, ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’, ‘Star Trek Prodigy’, ‘Lego City Adventures’, and ‘The Casagrandes’.