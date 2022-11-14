  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Transformers Earthspark to Premiere on Nickelodeon

Life & Style | 19 seconds ago

Kids-friendly channel Nickelodeon is adding Transformers Earthspark to its slate of programmes for November. With the Transformers’ war on Earth concluded, Dot Malto, her husband Alex, and their kids Robby and Mo move to Witwicky to start a new life. The family soon finds their lives intertwined with the first Transformers robots born on Earth. Transformers will premiere on the channel from November 28 to December 9.

However, from November 14 to December 10, the channel has lined up programmes such as ‘Danger Force’, ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’, ‘Star Trek Prodigy’, ‘Lego City Adventures’, and ‘The Casagrandes’.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.