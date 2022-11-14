Terragon to Create Africa’s SaaS Cloud Narrative

A tech platform, GITEX 2022, which has been adjudged the world’s largest and most inclusive tech, and startup event has held at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai.

Terragon’s Vice President, Global Business and Partnerships, Chimezie Okonkwo noted that Terragon’s participation at the event indicated the company’s commitment to placing Africa on the global Cloud technology map.

In explaining the implications of a possible partnership for businesses in Africa. He said: “We are excited about the immense impact this will have on businesses in Africa, especially businesses that already leverage our unique data-driven and cloud technology solutions to exceed immediate and long-term growth objectives.”

In addition, the availability of a unique data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem for African businesses will lead to the seamless implementation of data-driven marketing, intelligent customer engagement and consequently increased business growth.