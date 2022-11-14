  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Southgate: Make Qatar 2022 ‘Best’ for English Football

Sport | 4 hours ago

*Gaffer tasks Three Lions as team depart for Middle East Tuesday 

Gareth Southgate hinted yesterday that he wants his players to make the World Cup in Qatar the “best” period for English football.

The Three Lions fly to the Middle East on Tuesday after reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, then the European Championship final in 2021.

But England’s men have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“How can we take the supporters on another journey, like the one they loved four years ago and loved last summer?” asked Southgate.

This year’s mid-season World Cup begins next Sunday with hosts Qatar coming up against Ecuador.

England will get their campaign under way the following day against Iran, with Wales and the USA also in their group.

The unique nature of this tournament means Premier League fixtures are paused after yesterday’s matches with the 26-man squad travelling to the Gulf two days later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.