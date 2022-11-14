Shettima Impressed with Oyo APC’s Presidential Campaigns

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has expressed satisfaction with the level of campaigns going on for the presidential standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the various candidates of the party in Oyo State, saying the state is ahead in the overall performance so far.



Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Isaac Omodewu, who made the disclosure in Ibadan at the weekend, said, Shettima conveyed the message to him at a national meeting of APC leaders in Abuja, where he singled him out to commend the campaign activities of the party in the state.

Omodewu while speaking at the maiden meeting of the presidential and gubernatorial campaign council for Oyo State at the Oke Ado APC Secretariat, told the campaign directors drawn from the 33 local government areas of the state that Shettima referenced the mammoth street walk sensitisation campaign pioneered by the state chapter and assurance of the state coordinator for APC Presidential Campaign for Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, that the state would deliver 95 per cent of total votes to the party in his commendations.



“Oyo State was the first to organise street walks for the presidential candidate of the party and so far the party has done street walks in two senatorial districts. The state was also the first to cue into the projection of the Director of Contact and Mobilization for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu /Kashim Shettima Presidential Council for South West, Alhaji Mutiu Are, of a minimum of 95 per cent votes for the APC presidential candidate in the election in the region,” he said.

The Oyo State Campaign Council is headed by Dr Isiaka Olayinka Kolawole as Director General and Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe as Deputy Director General.

Omodewu maintained that as a good leader, the vice-presidential candidate lauded the party in the state so that members could work harder and fulfill the promise already made to the country.



Omodewu, according to a release by the Director, Public Affairs for the APC Presidential Campaign for the state, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, appealed to the campaign council leadership, directors and members to double their efforts and ensure that the state did not only maintain the lead but deliver 95 per cent in the presidential election and see that all the candidates win in the general elections.

Director General of the Oyo State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaigns, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole, in his remarks, said he was confident that the APC, would form the next government in the state.