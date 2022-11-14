Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Others to Compete for NCS’ Digital Governor Award

Emma Okonji

The 2022 National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA), organised by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has selected governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State, as the governors that will compete for the NCS’s Digital Governor of the Year Award.



The NITMA Award has been slated for November 24, 2022 at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who announced the selected governors at a press conference in Lagos recently, said the four governors were selected from among the 36 State Governors, through online voting. He explained that before the award date, all selected candidates would be voted for and the result of the winner. announced. The voting will be online-based.



“With the Digital Governor of the Year Award, NCS will be recognising outstanding governors that are making enormous investments in Information Technology (IT). Many nominations were received for this category. After a detailed review by the screening committee, following some laid down guidelines, the four governors were selected to compete for the award.

Other categories of award, include IT Personality of the Year, where the Founder of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke; CTO, First Bank of Nigeria, Adewale Salami and CEO, Comercio Ltd, Aderonke Adeyegbe, have been selected to compete for the award.

Other categories include IT Gold Merit of the Year Award, IT Company of the Year Award, and Youth Innovator of the Year Award.



The NITMA award will also witness the conferment of the most prestigious Professional Fellowship on deserving members of NCS who are recognised as authorities and have distinguished themselves through significant contributions to the growth of Information Technology. Honourary Fellowship will also be conferred on some individuals who have distinguished themselves through extraordinary service and commitment to IT growth in Nigeria.



“As the acknowledged professional authority advocating the development of an inclusive, globally competitive, prosperous, and knowledge-based Nigeria, NCS annually recognises, celebrates, and rewards outstanding excellence and contributions of individuals, state governments and institutions, in the acceleration of IT development in Nigeria and the Diaspora through a unique national platform -NITMA,” Sodiya said.

According to him, people play important roles in digital transformation, using technology and process and such persons must be encouraged by governments at all levels.

