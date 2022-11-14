  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Sanwo-Olu Visits Tek Experts, Discusses Collaboration, Tech Skills Transfer  

Business | 5 hours ago

Emma Okonji

In line with its mission to stem brain drain in Nigeria, leading technology support service company, Tek Experts, has further reinforced its commitment to employ, nurture and invest in tech talents in Nigeria. 

The company made the commitment during the visit of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to its office in Victoria Island recently.

During the visit, possible collaborations in the areas of technology and skills transfer with the global tech support and services company, were discussed.

Describing the company’s role, Tek Experts Country Manager, Nigeria Olugbolohan Olusanya, said “Tek Experts is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth. Through our partnership with the Nigerian government and some of the world’s largest technology brands we have been able to source, skill, and scale local talent for the ICT industry.” 

