Rite Foods Reaffirms Commitment to Increased Consumer Engagements

Gilbert Ekugbe

Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitments to increase the level of its consumer engagements, noting that the move is a clear demonstration of the company’s quest to meet the ever changing needs of its loyal consumers across the country.

The Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, at the grand finale of the second edition of its ‘Watch and Win Promo’ in Lagos and Abuja, avouched that the promo is in line with the company’s commitment to creating refreshing engagements for its consumers across the country, especially movie and entertainment lovers.

“The Bigi Watch and Win Promo validates our commitment to creating refreshing and exciting movie experiences with the Bigi brand, and this has ensured that Bigi offers consumers a topnotch exciting and enduring experience that will consolidate their loyalty,” she affirmed.