Overland Airways Begins Abuja-Dutse Flights Today

Overland Airways, Nigeria’s leading and longest serving airline, has announced that it would re-start scheduled commercial flight services from Abuja to Dutse from November 14, 2022.

The airline said that flights would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Overland Airways flights from Abuja Airport to Dutse International Airport will depart at 1030hrs, while the flights from Dutse International Airport to Abuja Airport will leave at 1205hrs.

Managing Director of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo said,  “Overland Airways is re-commencing flight services to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State to continue our support for economic development and ease of movement for residents and visitors to Jigawa State and its environs. Jigawa State is blessed with abundant resources and economic opportunities which must be properly harnessed for the benefit of the state and its residents.”

“Overland Airways assures air travelers in Dutse of the excellent Overland Airways service quality enjoyed by air travelers in various locations in Nigeria over these past 20 years of our existence in Nigeria. Overland Airways is committed to interconnecting Nigeria’s remote and hub economies with efficient, reliable and world-class flight services,” Capt. Boyo states.

