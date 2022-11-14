Odegbami Raises the Alarm on Henry Nwosu’s Failing Health

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Green Eagles Captain, Segun Odegbami, has raised the alarm on the deteriorating health condition of his AFCON 1980 teammate, Henry Nwosu.

The mercurial former Eagles midfielder has been battling failing health condition at a health facility sponsored by Delta State Government in Asaba.

But yesterday, Odegbami appealed for urgency in rescuing Nwosu from death.

“The sad news I received this morning is that Henry Nwosu’s health is not getting better. His condition is worsening by the day. We must do everything we can not to let him die,” wrote Odegbami in several WhatsApp sports platforms.

He stressed that an official of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, PFAN, visited him at the Asaba General Hospital yesterday. “Henry’s situation was so bad that the official could not make himself take any pictures of Henry to show the world.”

Despite a plethora of recent support, “the reality on ground is that he has been in the same hospital for six weeks and, although the best care the hospital can offer is being provided, this past one week, his situation has worsened badly; he longer can sit without support; he cannot walk; he has been losing his memory; he no longer eats and has to be fed with liquids only; he is losing his sight and hardly recognises people any more; he cannot even talk audibly again,” revealed Mathematical as Odegbami was nicknamed by late sports broadcast doyen, Ernest Okonkwo.

Apart from Delta State government, Nwosu’s home Imo State has also promised similar support.

The Femi Otedola Foundation and several other philanthropists have expressed willingness to also support.

“Whilst we are very grateful to the hospital, to the governments of Delta and Imo States, and to everyone lending a hand, it is clear that other medical options need to be examined and urgent steps taken to halt his slow slide to death. Henry Nwosu must not die with all this available and promised support.”