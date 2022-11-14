Nestor Wins Battle of Sydney, Beats Martin in Six Round Contest  

True to his pre-match boast, Sydney-based Nigeria professional boxer, Nestor Bolum, at the weekend, recorded a major victory in his comeback fight by beating home boy, Luke Martin, in a six-round contest in Australia.

The featherweight bout, which took place at Ravesby Workers’ Club, 2B Bret Street, NSW 2212 in Sydney, saw Bolum winning via a majority decision by the judges.

“I give God the glory for the victory tonight,” Bolum said in a message shortly after the fight watched by a huge crowd in Sydney.

“It was a classic fight, which went the distance. Martin is really the toughest in featherweight category in Australia. He took my shoots and I was going for the knockout, but my coach advised me to stick to the game plan by boxing him. I am sure Australians witnessed a world-class boxing today. thank all I thank my fans and family members for their support and prayers,” Bolum stated.

The Delta State-born Bolum, who retired after his last fight in November 2019, used the fight against Martin as comeback to prepare for a world title shot early next year.

Bolum, who is an ex-airforce officer, weighed 56.9kg on Friday evening preparatory to the fight, Martin, a native of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia weighed 56.6kg in featherweight category.