NEMA Donate Relief materials to Indigenes of Akwa Ibom. .

Ayo Ajayi from Abuja

Some natives of Akwa Ibom State have commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its prompt responses to the humanitarian needs of the state.

The indigenes, under the aegis of Ibom Progressive Forum, hailed the interventionist agency, for the donation of multi-million naira relief materials to flood victims.

A statement by Obong John Umoh said NEMA has always been prompt with its responses to humanitarian crises in the state and indeed across the country.

He recalled that in September, NEMA donated relief materials to 761 families of communal clashes in Oku and Iboku councils.

Umoh noted that earlier in May, the agency carried out a post-impact assessment of the areas and obtained approval for relief materials to assist the victims to recover from the impact of the attack.

He added that NEMA returned early in November to support victims of flooding with relief materials worth millions of naira.

According to Umoh, “the relief materials donated by NEMA include; 1, 000 bags of 10kg rice, 1, 000 bags of 10kg beans, 1, 000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 kegs of 20litres vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

” Other items include; 8, 000 pieces of nylon mats 1, 000 pieces mosquito treated nets, 600 cartons of bar soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1, 000 pieces of children’s wear, 1, 000 pieces of women’s wear and 1, 000 pieces of men’s wear among others. This has gone a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of our people”.

But Umoh reckons that the icing on the cake was another visit to the state by NEMA and this time, the management team was led by its Director-General, Habib Mustapha Ahmed.

According to him, not only did the NEMA team monitor the current situation of things in the state, but they also donated more items.

“Yet again, NEMA demonstrated proactiveness by returning to Akwa Ibom. The DG handed over relief assistance in form of food and non-food items, including; clothing and hygiene materials to His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom. Grains and Garri from the Strategic Reserves of the Federal Government were received too.

” What more can my people ask of? They have been adequately taken care of by NEMA. No wonder our governor reciprocated the kind gesture by donating an office complex to the agency for use to ease their services during disaster management within Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“On behalf of the good people of Akwa Ibom state, we wish to thank the NEMA DG and his team for always coming through for our people. We want to charge them to sustain the momentum and aggressive response across the country.

” On our part, we must avert future occurrence. Hence, the state government must yield to all the warnings of NEMA. This is not a time to be ignorant. All hands must be on deck”.