Lagos Women Run Offers Support to Special Athletes  

In line with its mission statement to advance the course of women at all times, the organisers of the annual Lagos Women Run have offered cash and moral support to some of the country’s female Special Athletes.

At the seventh edition of the Lagos Women Run held on Saturday, some of the country’s Paralympians especially those that participated at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were on the ground to receive the special package put together for them.

Top on the list of those that were given cash awards by the organisers of the Lagos Women Run was Goodness Nwachukwu who clinched the gold medal for Nigeria in women’s Discus F42-44/61-64 event

Nwachukwu who set two world records before winning gold in Birmingham thanked the Lagos Women Run organisers for their well thought out gesture of supporting special athletes in a special way.

“This is a pleasant surprise for me and my other colleagues that have been honoured by the Lagos Women Run organisers, this show of love is very appreciated”

“I must confess, this is quite timely and it shows that the Lagos Women Run organisers want the best for all whether physically fit or physically challenged” she stated.

Tayo Popoola coordinator of the Lagos Women Run explained that the gesture to the special athletes is one of the numerous ways the project is trying its best to support women from all walks of life.

Maisaje Vera-Yohanna from Plateau State emerged the winner of the 2022 edition of the Lagos Women Run.

She finished the race in a time of 29.38.72 ahead of Lagos State’s Haruna Hauwawu who had a finish time of 29.57.59 while Delta State’s Charity Agofure was third with a time of 30.13.17.

Aside from the huge crowd of participants that greeted the seventh Lagos Women Run, there were a number of dignitaries also present including Mrs Taiwo Akosile who represented Her Excellency Mrs Ibironke Sanwo-Olu.

Others are the Elohor Aiboni, the first female Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Mrs Yemisi Tinubu, vice chairperson Lagos State Athletics Association among others.