Hate Speech, Violence Threat to Peaceful 2023 Polls, ACF Warns

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has warned that the resort  to hate  speech,  insults  and threats  of  violence by some  politicians were a threat to the

peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.
In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the forum said, despite the security and economic problems facing the country, some desperate politicians and their supporters seemed to be “adding fuel to the fire.”


According to the statement signed by the Secretary General of the forum, Murtala  Aliyu, the group noted that the prevalence of  hate  speeches  and acts  of  violence  and  aggression  in the ongoing campaigns was an indication  that  the  laws  were  not  being  enforced.


The statement said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  has  a  responsibility  to  act  and  enforce  the  Electoral Act  as  amended by imposing the hardest punishment possible on politician, who think  their personal ambitions are more important than  national peace and harmony.  


The forum lamented that,” Although  Nigeria  is  already  facing  severe  life  threatening  challenges  arising from  lack  of  security  and  the  growing  economic  crises,  it  would  seem  that there  are  many  desperate  political  leaders  and  other  self-appointed community  champions  that  will  not  hesitate  to  add  more  fuel  to  the  fire.


“As  shamefully,  most  are  driven  by  blind  ambition  or  plain  hatred. No  one  can  fail  to  notice  the  alarming  rise  of  tension  and  lawlessness  as the  election  campaigns  and  contests  gather  pace.  
“There  are  reports  that some  politicians  are  engaging  thugs  and  violent  persons  to  attack  their opponents,  spreading  terror  and  fear  every  where.”
Aliyu said, “Of  much  greater  concern,  however, is  the  resort  to  hate  speech,  insults  and threats  of  violence  being  issued  by  the  political  leaders  including  by  state governors.  They  seem  to  be  pathetically  unaware  that  the  distance between  hate  speeches  and  violence,  even  genocide,  is  a  very  short  one.”


According to the ACF, “Hate speech,  for  whatever  reason,  covers  many  forms  of  expression  but  all incite,  promote  or  justify  hatred,  violence  and  discrimination  against  an individual  or  group  of  people. It  poses  grave  danger  to  the  unity  and stability  of  a  democratic  society,  protection  of  human  rights  and  the  rule  of law.”


The statement warned that if such acts were left unchecked,  it  could  lead  to  wide spread violence  and  conflict.
Aliyu said, “We  have  to  say  that  we  were  relieved  to  hear  of  Governor  Samuel  Ortom’s apology, following  his  outburst  in  this  regard. The  governor’s  hostile comments  on  Atiku  Abubakar,  the  presidential  candidate  of  the  PDP, dominated  discussion  in  the  country  for  much  of  last  week.


“The  Electoral  Act as  amended  and  for  good  reasons,  prescribed  heavy punishment  for  infractions  such  as  this. The  fact  that  hate  speeches  and acts  of  violence  and  aggression  are  rife  in  this  campaign  season  can  only mean  that  the  laws  are  not  being  enforce.
“This  hasn’t  come  as  a  surprise considering  the  fact  that  the  National  Assembly  has  so  far  chosen  not  to enact  the  law  that  will  see  to  the  birth  of  the  Electoral  Offences  Tribunal.  


“In the  meantime,  INEC  has  a  responsibility  to  act  and  enforce  the  Electoral Act  as  amended. It  should  impose  the  harshest  punishment  possible  on politicians  who  think  achieving  their  personal  ambitions  is  more  important than  national  peace  and  harmony.

“Such  persons  are  unfit  for  any  form  of leadership  at  whatever  level. ACF, therefore, calls  on leaders  at  whatever  level  to exercise  restrain  in  their  utterances  to  enable  us  have  a  peaceful  election and  transition  to  the  next  governments.” 

