GOMYCODE Nigeria Opens More Hackerspace in Lagos

Emma Okonji

Following the successful opening of its first hackerspace in January 2021, GOMYCODE Nigeria, Africa’s leading edtech platform, has opened a new hackerspace, which is its flagship hackerspace that comes with a bigger location in Lagos.

The new hackerspace, located at 230 Herbert Macaulay, Alagomeji-Yaba, is a one of a kind architectural model. The new space is remarkable with its unique colours that stand out from the other buildings around it and can accommodate even more students in a more comfortable environment where they can learn digital skills.

Comprising five floors, with three of the floors allocated to classrooms and each dedicated to teaching, the new GOMYCODE hackerspace has capacity of 600 students.

The classrooms are equipped with connected devices that will make teaching and learning very comfortable. The new hackerspace has a rest and relaxation room for students to balance learning and leisure time.

Giving details of the new learning centre, the General Manager, GOMYCODE Nigeria, Mr. Babatunde Olaifa, said: “This move signals our intentions for and deep commitment to the Nigerian market. Whilst we provide trainings online through what we call our online ‘hackerspace’, we know from research and our own experience that students prefer in person classes and what we do is to ensure that these classes take place in the best possible spaces.”

According to him, GOMYCODE will offer courses in emerging technologies and students will be given certificates at the end of training programme. The courses are designed to equip the students with digital skills that will enable them take up ready jobs in today’s digital era. Olaifa who confirmed the dearth of digital skills in Nigeria at a time when the world is in search of people with digital skills, said the training would help to bridge the gap in digital skills in Nigeria.

Giving reasons for the choice of Yaba in the location the second hackerspace, Olaifa said: “In Yaba, resides the heart of marketing and technology professionals in Lagos and this is also the community where GOMYCODE is rooted. The location of the new hackerspace is also in one of the liveliest areas of Lagos with easy accessibility. The new building is easy to identify with a visible GOMYCODE signage mounted on it. This new space offers more convenience and flexibility to students.”