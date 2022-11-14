Gambari Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Economic Footprints in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the weekend said there were tremendous economic developmental achievements exhibited by the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, since assumption of office.

Gambari, who stated this in Ilorin at the launch of the UNDP Economic Revitalisation Programme in Ilorin held at the Government House, added that: “Kwara State is recording impressive economic development under the leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq.”

The retired diplomat said the governor’s programmes and ongoing projects, including the garment factory, represent a positive economic development in the state.

Gambari’s attendance of the UNDP programme was preceded by his brief tour of the state garment factory and the office of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme, where he also interacted with some applicants of the Kwapreneur 3.0, an initiative to fund businesses for young people with non-interest loan and or grants.

He said: “Let me thank the governor for the gracious hospitality he accorded us since we came.

“Before we came here, we have been taken round to see some of the programmes of economic development and empowerment for which the administration has become very known, including the garment industry, which will be an engine of growth and creator of wealth to reduce the poverty level in this state.

“We have also seen first-hand some of these young entrepreneurs who were doing interview-some were even interviewed in our presence- who will benefit from the economic development programme (Kwapreneur 3.0) of his administration. He has demonstrated the possibilities of change or progress in our state.”

Gambari commended the state social investment programmes which had been modelled after President Muhammadu Buhari’s famous safety net programmes.

He also praised AbdulRazaq for partnering the United Nations Development Programme on the cash transfer initiative that he said could change the lives of the beneficiaries if properly used.