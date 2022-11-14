  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Editors End Conference in Owerri, Score Uzodimma High

Monday, 14th November, 2022

Editors in Nigeria, Saturday night, rounded off their four-day conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with a verdict that Governor Hope Uzodimma has performed creditably, barely three years in office.


The Nigerian Guild of Editors, had chosen Imo State as host of the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), where the theme, “2023: Political Landscape,  Credible Election and the Role of Editors”, was discussed.


The event was also an opportunity for the Editors to go round the host state to assess the projects carried out by the government of the day as well as induct deserving journalists and senior Editors into the elite body as members of the guild and as fellows of the guild.
At a Gala Nite held at the Banquet Hall of the Imo State Government as part of the closing session of the 18th ANEC, not one member of the elite media group had something different to say about the developmental strides of Uzodimma.


They were in agreement that the administration had acquitted itself in infrastructure renewal, particularly on road infrastructure, and should be supported by well-meaning people to continue on the trajectory of working to change the governance narrative of Imo State.


From the assessment of President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, to Dupe Gbadebo and Imani Amarere, (all Fellows of the Guild) among other editors and fellows of the association, Uzodimma was quietly changing the hitherto infrastructure deficit associated with Imo State.


Apart from the signature Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe roads, the numerous newly reconstructed roads within the Owerri capital territory, the ongoing construction work on so many other inland roads, the Editors could also not hide their excitement over the completely rebuilt Imo State House of Assembly Complex.
During their visit to the Complex, they moved a motion at the Chambers scoring Uzodimma’s government above average, even as they proffered suggestions to government on areas of improvement in the interest of the people.

