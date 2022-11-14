‘Certified Cocoa Seedling Critical to Boosting Nigerian Farmers’ Fortunes’

Oluchi Chibuzor

For the country to boost its cocoa farmers’ fortunes the need to boost their harvest through strategic inputs like certified seedling remains the way forward, stakeholders have in the sector have pointed out.

In view of this, they emphasised this would contribute towards putting Nigeria on the global map alongside Cote d’ivoire and Ghana that currently accounts for about 65 percent of global cocoa production.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director AFEX Fair Trade, Kamaldeen Raji, stressed the importance of farmers to adopt a sustainable approach to cocoa production.

According to him, those who adhered to AFEX incentives deserve to be celebrated and made to understand that no matter how little they think they have done, they have immensely contributed to the value chain.