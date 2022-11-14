Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu Meet ahead of  Campaign  Flag-off

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu last night in Abuja.

The meeting, which took place shortly after Buhari returned from a two-week medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK), was ahead of the formal flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign, scheduled to take place in Jos, the Plateau capital, tomorrow.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, announced the meeting in a tweet last night. Buhari returned to the country yesterday night after spending 13 days in the UK. He had travelled on October 31 for “routine” medical check-up.