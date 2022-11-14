Be Ambassadors of Peace, Unity, Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Tells Youths

Segun James

As the country moves into another election year, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has told Nigerian youths to be worthy ambassadors of peace, unity, and communal harmony, as well as refuse to be used as agents of destabilisation.

The first lady stated this at the utraditions and values that promote peace and harmony. We have a culture that places emphasis on communal harmony in which everybody minds everybody’s business and not a situation where an individual only minds his/her business.

“In putting this in context with regard to the security challenges confronting our country today, the lesson here is that anytime we notice anything untoward, we must speak up and speak out loudly regardless of whether or not we are directly affected by the potential security threat.

‘’In your rights as students, we are training you to become ambassadors of peace, unity and communal harmony. Without peace, the development that we crave for will continue to be a mirage and progress elusive. The essential ingredient of the building block of peace, unity and development is love.’’

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu pointed out that when the students truly love their co-students they will not harm, cheat or lie against them, adding that: “You will look out for his/her welfare and interest. This is what we want you to take away from here, and replicate in your various homes, schools, and communities at large.’’

The governor’s wife, who presented gift items which included tablets (computers) to the students that participated in the competitions at the festival, explained that the decision to host them at the Parliament, State House in Marina, was intentional, saying the objective was to give them a sense of history.

‘There is a popular saying that if you don’t have a sense of where you are coming from, it will be difficult to explain where you are, and the future.

‘’Way back, we had colonial masters ruling Nigeria. We had people like Lord Lugard, who used to live here and take decisions for the country, not just Lagos alone. So, we want you to be part of the history too; we want you to know our history and at the same time enjoy your time here. This is why we have chosen this particular venue,’’ the first lady said.