After 50 Years, AbdulRazaq Says 11.1km Obbo-Aiyegunle Road Will Be Delivered This Year

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, weekend, hinted that, after 50 years of total neglect by successful administrations in the state, the 11.1km Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road would be delivered this year.



AbdulRazaq dropped the hint at Obbo-Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state during his conferment of chieftaincy title as Jagunmolu Atayero of Obbo-Aiyegunle by the royal father of Owalobo of Obo-Ile, Oba Michael Oluwasegun.



The event was part of the activities to mark the fourth anniversary of the ascendancy of the royal father of the town to the throne of his forefathers.

The governor said the work on the road was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to the people.



AbdulRazaq had earlier held a town hall in Osi town for the people of Oke Ero and Ekiti Local Government Areas, the fourth in a series.

He also said the government would soon deliver the Osi Campus of the State University (KWASU) ahead of next year’s academic session.



AbdulRazaq, however, added that, “Already, the travel time on the border road has gone excruciating from 45 minutes to barely 10 minutes drive,” adding that the government would soon deliver the Osi Campus of the State University (KWASU) ahead of next year’s academic session.



He also promised his government’s relentless efforts to enhance the people’s access to adequate presence of basic amenities, and find a lasting solution to their security challenges.



“Our coming here today is to hear from you what you still want the government to do for you. We knew we have done some, and we did them without seeing you because we knew they are important. It is so far so good. Glory be to God.



“It is no longer news that the government is constructing KWASU’s Campus in Osi, the school campus will begin academic session next year, by the special grace of God. And in a few years to come it will translate into a full-fledged institution of learning.”



AbdulRazaq said the routine security sweep of the axis by conventional government forces, would continue while the government also enlisted the support of local security architecture, including the traditional rulers.



The governor, who expressed shock at the arrears of 42 months of salary to Ekiti/Oke Ero traditional rulers by the past administration, said the administration will continue to fix the issues.