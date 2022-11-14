Abide by Ethics of Your Profession, Journalists Urged





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A legal luminary and former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee, has urged journalists to abide by the ethics of their profession.

Mitee gave the advice at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the 18th anniversary of a Port Harcourt-based newspaper, National Network.

The former MOSOP president, who commended the management of National Network for keeping to the ethics of the profession in their reportage, said: “Despite the economic challenges in the society, they are still visible at the stand.”

He urged journalists to “keep up to its mission statement in truth for a better society.”

Earlier in his address, the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Chris Konkwo, said since its inception 18 years ago, the tabloid has been growing from strength to strength.

Konkwo said: “As you ought to know, the journalism profession is fraught with inherent dangers, risks and challenges that only the brave, the courageous, the fearless and the passionate for public interest can dare and survive.

“It is a common knowledge that journalism everywhere around the globe is not for the lazy, the feeble-minded, egoistic individuals or those given to egregious breach of protocol.

“Journalism, and by extension, newspaper publishing, calls for deep intellect, profound knowledge of history, commitment, sound education, appreciable sense of justice, humanitarian spirit, selflessness among others.”

Highlight of the event was an award presentation to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Siminalaye Fubara, two members of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante.