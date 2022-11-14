‘Abia PDP Must Adhere to  Power Rotation Agreement’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Mr. Ndubisi Etugo Ogah, has explained why he has not given up on the case he filed at the Federal High Court, Umuahia, seeking to stop the party from fielding Prof. Uche Ikonne as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Ogah, who spoke to newsmen following the recent decision of Justice Evelyn Anyadike to deliver judgment in the suit on November 16, 2023, explained that his mission at the court was to ensure equity and political stability in Abia State.

According to him, the Abia Charter of Equity (ACE) signed by the founding fathers of Abia State shows that it is not the turn of Abia Central Senatorial District where Ikonne comes from to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 but Abia North Senatorial zone.

He insisted that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was wrong by allegedly spearheading the move to truncate the ACE signed by the founding fathers of the state to ensure that the governorship seat rotates equitably among the three senatorial zones in the state.

Ogah explained that the nomination of Ikonne from Abia Central as governorship candidate of the PDP at a time Abia North is supposed to produce the governor is an ungrateful act on the part of Ikpeazu, who according to him, is a beneficiary of the ACE through leaders of PDP led by former Governor Theodore Orji.

He noted that Senator Orji, supported the ACE as governor, which paved the way for Ikpeazu from Abia South to become the governor in 2015.

“Ikpeazu wouldn’t have become governor if Orji as governor ignored ACE. Again, in March this year, Orji called a meeting of PDP leaders and stakeholders from all the 17 local government areas in Abia and told them that it is the turn of Abia North to produce the governor in 2023 in line with the ACE but Ikpeazu ignored it and went ahead to install Ikonne from Central as PDP candidate. That is an insult to ex-governor Orji and stakeholders of PDP; an insult to Abia North and the founding fathers and I won’t accept it. And that’s why I’m in court,” he said.