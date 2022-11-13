Why I ventured into business to raise funds for my music career – Fulfil Michael

One unvarnished truth about making it big in the Nigerian and global music industries is that significant finance is necessary to run a successful enterprise. Unfortunately, only a few people are aware of this fact. The music industry is diverse, and while adequate finance is required, skill in how to do the correct thing in terms of promotion is also essential.

Fulfill Michael is a young musician who is determined to take his music to the next level and is ready to put in everything it takes to make it successful.

In a recent conversation, the musician, who recently released his debut EP, Root Of Jesse, revealed some of his musical movements with us. He began professionally performing music in 2013, and getting started was challenging since folks in Lagos understand how difficult it is to start from the bottom and work your way to the top. His story was no different. And during his journey, one of the most important indicators of progress was the need for funding to help propel the music.

So, in the years that followed, he decided to be creative in raising finances to promote his music, which led him to launch his own business. And, to God’s glory, the business he established a few years ago took off quickly, and the cash from the business allowed him to pay for the professional recording of his EP, Root Of Jesse. And now that he has the financial backing, he is willing to do whatever it takes to get his music known not only in Nigeria, but around the world.