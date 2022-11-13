The Day Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao Danced Like the Biblical King David

If there is someone who is currently experiencing the proverbial seventh Heaven like a woman who has successfully been delivered a baby, it is no other but Olori Olusola Adedoyin, the beautiful daughter of Chief Samuel Adedoyin and wife of His Imperial Majesty Oba Olushola Alao.

You might not fault her if she had invited the greatest griot to render her panegyrics or if she had engaged the most creative town crier to trumpet her triumph when she celebrated her 60th birthday last Monday.

Also, you might not blame her if she had adorned her Sunday best and danced like the Biblical King David on the occasion of her joining the club of sexagenarians, recently.

You may want to know why she would have done any of these. The truth is that her story, for want of a better description, is serio-comic.

When the former Managing Director of City Express Bank was hovering between life and death, having been laid up with cancer, no one, including her doctors, believed she could survive it. They said she had only a few days left on the face of the earth.

But the ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) held on to her faith in God and she miraculously survived the ailment.

Shortly afterwards, she experienced a doleful moment in her career when City Express Bank failed to survive the new regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Yet the graduate of Marketing/Accounting from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia did not despair.

As if that was not enough, her marriage to her husband of many years, Adeoti, later hit the rocks.

Naturally, she felt as if her life had come to an end. But she kept her head up and moved on.

A few years later, she had yet another reason to praise her God, when she was delivered of twins at the ripe age of 59. A pious and faithful Christian, she gave all thanks to God last Monday on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

She received her first gift from the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu, who were at their residence to felicitate with her.

A vigil was also held at her residence for hours of praise and worship.

The soft-spoken woman and her husband played host to the high and mighty in the country at a very private celebration at their Victoria Island, Lagos residence.

The soiree offered her an opportunity to thank her Creator for sparing her life and also making her celebrate her 60th birthday in sound health.