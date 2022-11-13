Tension as N’Assembly Clerk Fails to Proceed on Terminal Leave

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There is palpable tension at the National Assembly following the alleged refusal of the Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, to present his pre-retirement letter, which is expected to take effect from tomorrow, November 14.

An investigation by THISDAY revealed that Ojo was to formally proceed on his three-month pre-retirement leave effective from Monday but sources in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), said yesterday that he did not submit any letter as at the end of the close of work on Friday.



It was further learnt that Ojo had officially written to the NASC, seeking more time before he would comply with the service rule that mandates him to start a three-month pre-retirement leave on Monday as a prerequisite for his retirement from service.



One of the sources, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, because he was not officially authorised to speak on the matter, explained that the outgoing CNA wanted to spend his three-month retirement leave in the office.

The source said: “Our position is that the CNA should proceed on his retirement leave on Monday, although some of our people believe that his request to spend the period in office should be considered.



“It seems Ojo’s request might be granted because we observed that the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, appears to be planning a soft landing for him in that regard. However, some of us are not happy with it.”

Sources close to the leadership of the National Assembly branch of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) also claimed that the members of staff of the nation’s parliament were not happy with the development.



They were said to be accusing Ojo of working against the laid-down civil service rules and regulations.

Stakeholders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and a former CNA, Dr. Salisu Maikasuwa, were said to have intervened in the matter.

Both Gbajabiamila and Maikasuwa were said to have objected to the alleged plot by Ojo to serve his three-month retirement leave in the office.

Maikasuwa, on his part, said he did not wait until the compulsory three-month pre-retirement leave before he presented his letter of voluntary retirement, even six months ahead.



The former CNA reportedly told the NASC Chairman that he should allow due process and precedents to guide the commission in this instant case.

Part of his message read, “With utmost respect and humility, I crave your kind indulgence to allow due process and precedence to prevail on the pre-retirement of Arc. Ojo, the incumbent CNA.



“In doing this, you will get a pass mark from National Assembly Staff members, Nigerians, posterity and the Almighty God,” Maikasuwa, a former CNA, wrote.

In the meantime, sources told THISDAY in Abuja yesterday that the NASC Commissioners would meet on Monday to determine the appointment of a new CNA.

Investigation revealed that there were alleged plans by some powerful people to influence the appointment of the new CNA.



The plan, according to sources, favours the current Secretary of the Finance and Accounts Department, Sanni Magaji Tambuwal, as the new Clerk.

The plan for his proposed appointment is allegedly being championed by an unnamed governor and the outgoing Clerk.

However, the NASC Chairman has denied the allegation that some commissioners were being influenced to subvert the civil service rule in favour of any individual.

He said: “It is not true. We cannot bring anybody from outside. Nobody has bribed anyone; people are just making up this.

“We want to assure members of the commission that the right things would be done in selecting a new clerk.”