Shipping Magnate, Isaac Jolapamo’s Myriad of Troubles

In his halcyon days as a top player in the nation’s maritime sector, Isaac Jolapamo commanded a lot of respect.

Indeed, in his capacity as the pioneer Chairman of the Indigenous ShipOwners Association of Nigeria (ISAN) now ShipOwners Association of Nigeria, he had so many things at his beck and call.

But sadly, the once wealthy and influential personality has fallen into bad times, with humongous debts running into millions of dollars hanging around his neck like a piece of jewelry.

Faced with this financial conundrum, he has been running from pillar to post to pay off the loan that has placed his name conspicuously in the black book of some financial institutions in the country.

As if that’s not enough headache, Jolapamo has again fallen into another crisis that may further drag his name in the mud. This time around, he has been dragged before  Justice Yellim S. Bogoro at a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly involving himself in the unlawful possession of arms.

He is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on unlawful possession of a calibre rifle with reference number 067474, a pump action rifle with reference number P331425 and a double barrel gun.

Rather than answering the charges levelled against him, Jolapamo has been absent in court for his trial since July 2022.

Since Jolapamo literally poked the law in the eyes, he has been trying to free himself from the vice-like grip of the law, with his counsel offering all manner of prayers to rationalize his absence in court.

Again, the case has been adjourned to December 22 for a hearing.

