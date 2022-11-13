Senator Margery Okadigbo‘s Efforts  at NNPC

Although we will continue to have grumblers until the end of humanity, everybody knows that leadership is difficult. Corporate leadership and all its strict adherence to the principles of the workplace is especially difficult, but that has not stopped Margery Chuba-Okadigbo from doing an awesome job at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

In just a little over half a year, one must admit that Senator Chuba-Okadigbo has gone over and above in her work at NNPC.

There was a time when President Muhammadu Buhari was reported as saying that he appointed Chuba-Okadigbo to the NNPC Board Chairman position as a way of repaying her husband, the late former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, for the kindness the deceased showed him. Okadigbo was Buhari’s running mate in 2003 and they challenged the results of that election together. Therefore, with Senator Chuba-Okadigbo performing beyond expectation, naysayers no longer have legs to stand on.

Senator Chuba-Okadigbo’s prestige extends beyond her senatorial (and by extension, political) cloth. She has over 40 years of corporate leadership experience. With her law degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1981, and her Master’s Degree in Law (MCL) (specializing in Comparative International Law and Negotiations) from George Washington University, USA, Senator Chuba-Okadigbo has left a long trail of accomplishments in the world of suits.

It is thus no wonder that she is turning things upside-down in NNPC. By every indication, she has not betrayed the trust committed to her by the presidency. Instead, she has exceeded even their expectations in the delivery of her obligations.