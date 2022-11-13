Senator Florence Ita-Giwa Well-deserved Honour

In one of her famous quotes, the late American Catholic religious sister, Mary Rose McGready’s, said: “There is no greater joy, nor greater reward than to make a fundamental difference in someone’s life.”

This has been Senator Florence Ita-Giwa’s guiding philosophy, as she has always tried her best to make the dreams of her people come true. It is no longer news that she has continued to dedicate her life to the service of humanity.

Indeed, in the area of humanitarian services, she has received a lot of kudos. Her contributions particularly to the people of Bakassi would be archived for many generations to see.

But contrary to the thinking in some quarters that her humanitarian gestures are mainly for political gains, the Cross Rivers State-born Princess was born with a heart of gold.

The woman of substance, who is endowed with grace and charm, is also said to have worked her way into the hearts of her people through her genuine humane gestures over the years.

In appreciation of her worthy deeds, she has been recognised and honoured with awards at home and abroad.

Specifically, the honour accorded her last week Friday by The Nigerian Legion and Green Heroes Foundation Awards 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja is one the former Senior Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo cherishes so much.

Some would ask if she really deserves the award when she has not fought in any war and she has never been a soldier. But little do many realise that she is indeed a soldier of sorts, who has been fighting many battles to improve the wellbeing of her people.

The award is for her contribution to the Nigerian Army that fought to keep Bakassi from falling to the neighbouring country, Cameroun. She was the only woman, in fact, a civilian who risked her life many times to send food items and money to the Nigerian soldiers at the war front.

This and many more have engraved her name in the minds of her fans.