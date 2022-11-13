  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa Well-deserved Honour

Life & Style | 1 day ago

In one of her famous quotes, the late American Catholic religious sister, Mary Rose McGready’s, said: “There is no greater joy, nor greater reward than to make a fundamental difference in someone’s life.”

This has been Senator Florence Ita-Giwa’s guiding philosophy, as she has always tried her best to make the dreams of her people come true. It is no longer news that she has continued to dedicate her life to the service of humanity.

Indeed, in the area of humanitarian services, she has received a lot of kudos. Her contributions particularly to the people of Bakassi would be archived for many generations to see.

But contrary to the thinking in some quarters that her humanitarian gestures are mainly for political gains, the Cross Rivers State-born Princess was born with a heart of gold.

The woman of substance, who is endowed with grace and charm, is also said to have worked her way into the hearts of her people through her genuine humane gestures over the years.

In appreciation of her worthy deeds, she has been recognised and honoured with awards at home and abroad.

Specifically, the honour accorded her last week Friday by The Nigerian Legion and Green Heroes Foundation Awards 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja is one the former Senior Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo cherishes so much. 

Some would ask if she really deserves the award when she has not fought in any war and she has never been a soldier. But little do many realise that she is indeed a soldier of sorts, who has been fighting many battles to improve the wellbeing of her people.

The award is for her contribution to the Nigerian Army that fought to keep Bakassi from falling to the neighbouring country, Cameroun. She was the only woman, in fact, a civilian who risked her life many times to send food items and money to the Nigerian soldiers at the war front. 

This and many more have engraved her name in the minds of her fans.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.