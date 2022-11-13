PDP Appoints Substantive Chairman in Katsina 

Latest Headlines
Francis Sardauna in Katsina
The leadership tussle rocking the Katsina State
chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
has taken a different dimension following the
appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji by the
National Working Committee (NWC) as the
substantive chairman of the party in the state.
The PDP, in an appointment letter signed by its
National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature
and issued to journalists in Katsina Saturday, said
Magaji’s appointment was in pursuant to section
47 (6) of the party’s constitution.
THISDAY reports that the national working
committee of the PDP, had in October this year,
appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting
chairman of the party in the state following the
resignation of Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri.
But in another letter dated 11 November, 2022, the
PDP directed Uli to hand over the affairs of the
party to Magaji with immediate effect and accord
him all the necessary support to carry out his constitutional duty in the state.
The letter read in part: “I write to officially inform
you that the National Working Committee (NWC)
of our great party, the PDP, has approved the
appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji as the
substantive state chairman of our party in Katsina
State effective from the date of this letter.
“Against the aforementioned, you are therefore,
directed to hand over to the newly appointed
chairman, Alhaji Lawal Magaji and accord him all
the necessary support to carry out his
constitutional duty.
“This is for your information and necessary action,
please. While thanking you for your commitment
and contribution to our party, please. Accept the
NWC’s highest regards.”
When contacted, Uli said a substantive chairman
could only be elected not appointed, insisting that
he is still the acting chairman of the opposition
party in the state.
He said: “If the letter is addressed to me, I should
be the first person to receive it, not any other
person, but I just saw it on social media. I have not been officially communicated at the national level so I
believe something is fishy.
“You know these people can go to any extent to
satisfy their personal desires. I am still the
chairman of the party because at this stage you
cannot appoint substantive chairman now.
Substantive chairman is an elective position
not appointive.”