PDP Appoints Substantive Chairman in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The leadership tussle rocking the Katsina State

chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

has taken a different dimension following the

appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji by the

National Working Committee (NWC) as the

substantive chairman of the party in the state.

The PDP, in an appointment letter signed by its

National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature

and issued to journalists in Katsina Saturday, said

Magaji’s appointment was in pursuant to section

47 (6) of the party’s constitution.

THISDAY reports that the national working

committee of the PDP, had in October this year,

appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting

chairman of the party in the state following the

resignation of Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri.

But in another letter dated 11 November, 2022, the

PDP directed Uli to hand over the affairs of the

party to Magaji with immediate effect and accord

him all the necessary support to carry out his constitutional duty in the state.

The letter read in part: “I write to officially inform

you that the National Working Committee (NWC)

of our great party, the PDP, has approved the

appointment of Alhaji Lawal Magaji as the

substantive state chairman of our party in Katsina

State effective from the date of this letter.

“Against the aforementioned, you are therefore,

directed to hand over to the newly appointed

chairman, Alhaji Lawal Magaji and accord him all

the necessary support to carry out his

constitutional duty.

“This is for your information and necessary action,

please. While thanking you for your commitment

and contribution to our party, please. Accept the

NWC’s highest regards.”

When contacted, Uli said a substantive chairman

could only be elected not appointed, insisting that

he is still the acting chairman of the opposition

party in the state.

He said: “If the letter is addressed to me, I should

be the first person to receive it, not any other

person, but I just saw it on social media. I have not been officially communicated at the national level so I

believe something is fishy.

“You know these people can go to any extent to

satisfy their personal desires. I am still the

chairman of the party because at this stage you

cannot appoint substantive chairman now.

Substantive chairman is an elective position

not appointive.”