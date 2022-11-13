Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Remembers His Wife One Year after Her Demise

Humanity has a lot of enemies, some of which can only be described as accomplices of the great human condition of suffering and some of which are foreign. None of these enemies is as spiteful and unreasonable as Death. And if you ask Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the founder of the Fountain Of Life Church, he might tell you that it is God alone that can shield us all from the greedy embrace of death.

A few days ago, Pastor Odukoya took the time to remember his late wife, Nomthi Odukoya. According to him, she will never be forgotten thanks to the time that they had together. Even though they got to share their souls as man and wife for 11 years, she will forever be the colouring in the book of his life.

Nomthi passed away in November 2021 as a result of cancer. Until her death, she was the proud wife of Pastor Odukoya and the happy mother of two strong boys. Even with her passing, Nomthi left enough behind to be remembered in the years to come.

But death took that all away, leaving behind the husk of yesteryears. In truth, Nomthi was always the kind of person who was destined to live a bright life. A bright woman by every indication, she was able to win the hearts of Pastor Odukoya’s congregation despite being of South African descent. But she was accomplished in many things, with a master’s degree from the University of Liverpool. Going by what she already accomplished in her brief time on the earth, including the publication of bestsellers like ‘Enjoy your life,’ ‘A Bully is not a Hero,’ ‘Boys and girls are different but equal,’ and many others, hers was a life of greatness waiting to happen.

However, God is kind to the Odukoyas, so nothing will take her memory away from them.