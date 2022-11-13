Osimhen Can’t Stop Scoring as Napoli go 11-point Clear

ITALIAN SERIE A

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Serie A leaders Napoli beat Udinese 3-2 yesterday to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.

Strikes from Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time advantage.

Eljif Elmas made it 3-0, before Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.

Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history – after Juventus – to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona’s time at the club.

Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.