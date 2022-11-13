Olayemi Oyebanji Celebrates Her First Birthday in Government House

Excellence is excellence, no matter the time and place. There was a time when ‘Your Excellency’ was an appellation reserved for truly excellent people. Considering the new first family of Ekiti State, the family of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, one can rest at ease knowing that the ‘Your Excellency’ appellation is well-deserved. Thus, as the First Lady, Olayemi Oyebanji celebrated her first birthday in office, one can only sigh in amazement at how she fits the profile of someone who is an excellency.

As it was the very first birthday in the Oyebanji family since her husband took up the position of Ekiti State Governor, the birthday won the heartfelt cheers of people from all over. However, despite the volume of accolades and goodwill pouring in, one could see that First Lady Olayemi is like a rock whose solidness will remain no matter the waves crashing upon it. Others would lose their sharpness and excellence in the face of praise, but not Lady Olayemi.

The way the seasoned academic responded to the celebration in her signature humble manner proved beyond all doubt that she is not one to be conned with excessive flattery.

Lady Olayemi is a true Ado-Ekiti princess and an associate professor at the University of Ibadan. Specifically, she is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, and an authority in the fields of Institutional Administration, Higher Education, Quality Assurance in Education, Human Resource Development and Leadership in Education. In this right, Lady Olayemi has over 80 publications to her name, making her one of the strongest pillars in the prestigious institution.