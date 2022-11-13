Obaseki Tees-off Golf Tourney to Mark 2022 Alaghodaro

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, teed-off the 2022 Alaghodaro Golf Tournament at the Benin Club Golf Course, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki, at the ceremonial tee-off, said his government, in the last six years, has reset the state, placing it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

He said, “The ball is close to where we want to get it and in everything we have done, from education, sports, healthcare and in terms of restructuring the engine of government which is the civil service, I believe six years is enough to set a new direction.

“As we wind down our administration, emphasis will now be on how to ensure that when we leave office, our reforms will be sustained. As a state, we will always progress, that is why we have Alaghodaro.”

On the golf tournament, Obaseki said, “Golf is a game to determine if a person is focused, patient or honest.

I love golf because it helps you focus. In golf, you keep your eyes on the ball.

“What is important in the game of golf is your ability to concentrate and strike that ball and put it where you want it to be. Same is applicable to government, particularly in politics where you experience a lot of distraction as everybody has their own view and ways and wants to give directions.”

He added, “As the actor, you have to be clear in your mind where you want to take your ball to.

When you know where you want to take the ball to, you just focus, keep your eyes on the ball and all your efforts, concentration would be on how to hit that ball and get it where you want it to be, not minding the distractions.

“The tournament is to ensure our guests stay back and have some activities after the Edo Summit.”