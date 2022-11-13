  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

NCC to Discuss December 5G Spectrum Auction at Stakeholders’ Forum

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded arrangements to hold stakeholders’ forum where the proposed auction of the remaining two lots in the 3.5GHz spectrum for the deployment of 5G services, would be discussed.

The second 5G auction is slated to hold in December this year.

In a statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, the commission said it would host an engagement session with stakeholders to discuss and provide more insight into the draft Information Memorandum (I’m) that would guide the process.

The NCC had earlier announced the plan to license additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for the deployment of 5G network across the country.

NCC had in December last year, auctioned the first three lots in 3.5GHz spectrum, where MTN Nigeria Plc and Mafab Communications, won the spectrum licence. MTN had since commenced commercial 5G rollout in Nigeria, but Mafab is yet to roll out.

The session with the stakeholders, according to Muoka, will take place at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on the 15th of November 2022.

The engagement session will feature comments and submissions made by the different stakeholders on the draft Information Memorandum.

The outcome of the submission will be taken into consideration by the Commission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction.

The process for the auction of the proposed lots of frequencies for 5G services, commenced on 21 October 2022 with the publication of the draft Information Memorandum on the Commission’s website.

Stakeholders have been advised, in an earlier statement and subsequent advertisements, by the Commission to study the Information Memorandum and make their comments and questions available to the Commission.

