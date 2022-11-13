Kunda Kids Launches Book, Sarai’s Culture Day

Rebecca Ejifoma



Kunda Kids, an award-winning children’s publishing, Ed-tech and media company, is set to launch its latest book, Sarai’s Culture Day by Tania Omotayo to inspire the next generation to embrace their culture and heritage.

The book release is scheduled to be held in London and Lagos this November.

Sarai’s Culture Day is a warm and uplifting book that is the perfect springboard to teach children the importance of embracing their culture and heritage. It seeks to encourage schools across Europe and Africa to have their own Culture Day to learn and showcase their culture and heritage. Omotayo is an acclaimed model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and the owner of the famous fashion house “Ziva Lagos”. Illustrated by Chike Obasi, the book aims to reconnect young Africans in the diaspora to their roots.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the book and why it was an important project for the company, the Co-founder of Kunda Kids, Mrs Louisa Olafuyi noted that “Children should be encouraged to embrace their culture, which positively impacts how they see themselves and embrace others too.”

Sarai’s Culture Day shows parents and teachers how to do this by connecting through cultural items such as music, fashion, food, and history.

“The children’s book also touches on soft critical skills such as kindness, advocacy, self-acceptance, and anti-bullying,” she explained.

On her part, the author implored young people to know that their originality is their superpower! Noting that Sarai’s cultural Day’ is inspired by her three-year-old daughter Sarai.

“I want young people to understand that they are uniquely perfect just the way they are, irrespective of race, religion, and culture. “Always be proud of where you come from; there can only ever be one you,” she added.