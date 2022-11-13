  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Kizz Daniel Storms Abuja December Concert

Life & Style | 1 day ago


Mary Nnah


It will be a December to remember in the nation’s capital, Abuja when top Nigerian music star and rave of the moment, Kizz Daniel performs live at the Guts Foundation and Great Mind Music concert.


The Buga crooner will storm the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Nigeria’s capital on Sunday, December 11, 2022.


The concert which is expected to kick off by 9 pm is sponsored by the Guts Foundation and the Great Mind Music.


The organisers put the tickets at 10k for early birds, N1m for bronze, Gold is N2m and platinum at N3m.

