Iyiola Omisore: The Progressive Democrat Who Bounced Back

There is a kind of strength of character that follows the odd pairing of prestige and obscurity. It is the kind of strength of character that accompanies wisdom and a reliable understanding of the human heart. This is one of the many strong points of businessman, engineer, and politician, Iyiola Omisore. Despite the many trials that he has faced in previous years, the man remains a strong rock, one that can be depended on to stay itself.

There was a time when he was misunderstood. During that period, Omisore’s name was often spat out rather than spoken. Even the prestige and peerless contribution of his father could not protect him from public denouncement. However, those days are once again in the past and Omisore is currently flying in the clouds among the eagles of genuine and lasting power.

Omisore showed the stuff he was made of in the early days of the nitpicking exercise for the 2023 presidential candidate in the All Progressives Congress (APC). During that time, certain elements within the party had decided to throw the party flag at someone other than the person that had been agreed upon. Moreover, this contravention of the party’s agreement was going to be done in an underhanded manner.

However, Omisore was there and he was the only one that reportedly raised the rallying cry after which the party course was corrected. Now, APC remains a strong party and has not fallen into the dustbin like other parties on the same level because of Omisore’s courage. And yet, all he says is that this is how things ought to be.

So, yes, after his latest trial, Omisore is back, fresh, and flourishing.