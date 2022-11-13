INSECURITY IN BILLIRI LGA OF GOMBE STATE

Billiri Local Government Area is a proud and prosperous local government area in Gombe State. Agriculture thrives there and this is apparently because of its fertile soil. Recently though, Billiri has been dealt a very heavy blow as various forms of insecurity such as kidnappings and farmland disputes have become the norm.

There are abductions by unknown individuals in Tudu kwaya, Todi, and Kuran mota axis of Billiri LGA. Residents, community heads are kidnapped on a weekly and bi-weekly basis and little or no support has been provided to help tackle this issue. Surveys have shown that the kidnappings used to be at midnight. But now the reverse is the case as the criminals execute their operations in broad daylight.

Some of the victims of the kidnappings in Billiri LGA are Babawuro Tashan Tsamiya and Andiye Salifawa. Other victims choose to remain unnamed because they were released after ransom have been paid. But Abdulsalam Kuranmota is still in captivity, with his family in a state of grief. The released victims shared their experience while in captivity and they recount inhuman treatment from the point of abduction to the point of release.

Amongst burning issues in Billiri is the problem of farmland disputes amongst residents of the areas and on some occasions with outsiders. This has led to loss of lives or sustenance and serious injuries by the farmers.

Billiri has also experienced loss of harvested farm produce through theft. Affected commercial farmers have lost the little profit they are supposed to make, while local farmers who farm for their own consumption have lost theirs.

Gombe is said to be the safest state in the North-East but this is an illusion set in place to cover burning issue of insecurity in remote areas of Gombe State. This issue has become so widespread and has been neglected to the extent that one wonders what will become of Gombe if this continues.

Agriculture and security are key aspect in the development of a state because they greatly improve the economic atmosphere of the area. As productivity in agriculture increases, surplus labor and capital is created and diverted to investments in industrial sector resulting in economic growth. Today, the economic atmosphere in Gombe has become dense. Small and large business are barely surviving.

Gombe State needs a key player who will appropriately safeguard the lives and interest of the people, and also understands the short and long -term effects of insecurity to the state. Gombe is a Jewel which needs to be protected so that it would continue to shine in the savannah.

Nasiru Usman, Gombe