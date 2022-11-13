Ijekimora Returns with New Single Featuring Busiswa

Nigerian singer Ijekimora has teamed up with South African act Busiswa on her new single ‘Fire’. The Amapiano best is coming on gheheels of Ijekimora’s ‘Stand by Me ‘ which featured Seyi Vibes.

On the beat, the Imo-born artist Ijekimora and Busiswa complement each other with prodigious efficiency to create a bop for the party animals. Splayed on Bizzouch’s upbeat production, the Amapiano number is a compelling club banger that promises to spark any party to life. Ijekimora sets the pace and sets the marker down for the song’s melody trajectory. It’s all celebrity, self gratification and flex, and Busiswa

proves again, her ingenious ability to excel on any House production as she injects nuance and swagger to the song’s rhythm.

“For me, ‘Fire’ is another way of showing what I’m sonically capable of. I want the girls in the club to break their waist and the casual listeners to have a sound that’s stuck in their head anytime they want to have a good time,”said Ijekimora.

Ijekimora has constantly been on the rise and continues to stake her claim as an Afrobeats act to watch out for. Ambitious and armed with an irresistible charisma, she has been charting her own unique route into the industry with a signature style that celebrates the party girls and everyone with a passion for good times.