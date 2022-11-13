Gunmen Attack Bullion Van in Anambra

Gunmen have attacked a bullion van in Ufuma, a community in Orumba South Local Government, Anambra State.

The incident happened around 4: 00 p.m on Thursday.

The bullion van was said to be conveying cash to an undisclosed location when the gunmen trailed and opened fire on the van and security operatives attached to the van.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the attack, noting that it was a suspected armed robbery attack.

“Police operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack,” he said.

Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have launched a manhunt of the attackers.

He said a Lexus and a Highlander SUVs belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered. One empty magazine, defaced bulletproof vest and charms were among other items recovered from the gunmen during operation, according to the police.

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The federal government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and, some parts of the south-south Nigeria.