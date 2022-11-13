Fire Guts Kano Market, Claims Three Lives

Ibrahim Garba in Kano





The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons, following an early morning inferno that gutted Badume Market in Bichi Local Government Area Friday night.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

He said no fewer than 100 shops were also destroyed by the inferno in the market.

The PRO said, “We received an emergency call from Bichi fire station at about 03:30 a.m. from one Ibrahim Tsalha that there was a fire outbreak at the market and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:35 a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.

“Our men evacuated three unconscious bodies which were later confirmed dead and the corpses handed over to Inspector Mukaila Inusa of the Bichi police division.

“The three victims included one female of about 35 years old, a male of about 30 years old, and a male teenager of about 18 years old. Their names are yet to be confirmed.”

Abdullahi added that the service had already commenced an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

He, therefore, advised the general public to switch off all electrical appliances when not in use and handle fire with care to forestall such incidents.