Construction Giant, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare’s Date with History

Is anyone writing a book about the great personalities or big players in Nigeria’s construction sector? If yes, the book wouldn’t be complete without the name of Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, a socialite, businessman and politician.

He is not your run-off-the-mill businessman; he is an inspiration to many, as he has his hands in many sectors of the economy, apart from construction which has fetched him fame.

The Lagos State-born construction giant is also one of the country’s nouveau riche, with big wallets and even enviable social reputation.

Though Alobo-Bakare has successfully etched his name in the minds of his compatriots, he is not loquacious about his success. His Ikoyi, Lagos homes are usually a Mecca of sorts, as many besiege the places seeking one favour or the other.

In retrospect, when he started many years ago, not many people gave him any chance of survival. But he confronted the challenge with a resolve to succeed. And he is successful by all standards today.

Interestingly, his profile will receive a boost come January 2023 when he will be conferred with two chieftaincy titles: Otunba Bobajiro of Jogaland by His Royal Highness Oba Adeyemi Adekeye, JP as well as Bashorun of Orile Igbon by Oba of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao.

In a letter made available to Society Watch, the Office of Oba of Jogaland stated that Alobo-Bakare was considered for the honour in recognition of his uncommon feats in life.

The letter reads in part: “In recognition of the outstanding success, you have achieved in your vocation and in appreciation of the valuable contributions you have made and still making through selfless public service for the benefit and welfare of humanity and also your excellent performance and contribution to our community

“Furthermore, as a token of high esteem, I have selected you as my Otunba- Bobajiro of Jogaland with full power and authority to inform others of the genuine hospitality and friendly atmosphere that prevail in Joga-Orile, Ogun State and of many advantages and unlimited opportunities that our great town has to offer. Your letter of acceptance of this well-deserved honour is awaited.”

Alobo-Bakare possesses a spirit that harbours deep disdain for doing things in half measures. For him, whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well. This probably explains why he is passionately committed to success and giving his all to whatever he sets out to do. His spirit of total commitment and determination to strive for excellence propelled him to the limelight in the early days of his chosen career.