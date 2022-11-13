Bisola Aiyeola Stars in New Hilarious Series, ‘I Am Number 1’

The lines continue to fall in pleasant places for reality TV star and actress Bisola Aiyeola as she recently stars in a new comedy series by TMPL Motion Pictures entitled, ‘I Am Number 1’.

The series is produced by Winifred Okpapi who also makes her directorial debut and parades a cast of some of Nigeria’s most talented thespians. They include Bimbo Ademoye, Lasisi Elenu, Chef Fregz, Oli Ekun, Ajibola Grey, Wale Rubber, Bernard Smiless, Vader the Wildcard, Precious the Magician, Fola David and more.

“We made an entertaining series that fans would definitely want to watch over and over,” said Okpapi. “It speaks to our versatility and tenacity as Nigerians, especially how we are able to take up any given task to survive.”

Aiyeola plays Queen B who inherits a huge fortune but cannot figure out how to handle her newfound status. She meets the best therapist in town (Koye Kekere-Ekun) who tells her that she can be anything she wants to be.

Top SFX artist, Abisoye Balogun with her magic matches Aiyeola’s immense talents and helps her transition within multiple characterizations in the exciting new series due for release soon.

‘I Am Number 1’ is one of the latest projects from the production arm of leading creative agency, The Temple Company, producers of ‘Introducing The Kujus’ and ‘My Village People.’