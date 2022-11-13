Bauchi Gov Cautions Monarchs against Engaging in Partisan Politics

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed yesterday warned traditional rulers and community leaders in the state to desist from engaging in partisan politics.

He also warned the traditional rulers against the indiscriminate allocation of land and cattle routes to their subjects in the state, saying anyone found guilty of such acts would not be spared by his government.

Mohammed gave the warning in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area yesterday during the official presentation of staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II as the 12th Emir.

The governor said that traditional rulers “are the custodians of the culture of the people in the state. They should use their position to foster unity and not heat up the polity in the state; particularly as the 2023 general election is drawing nearer.

“I am warning all the traditional rulers in the state against participating in partisan politics. Instead, you sensitise the people on how to live peacefully with each other. This is because all the political parties are their own and none belonged to them.

“Your responsibility is also to cooperate with and provide useful information to the security agents in curtailing any action culpable of disrupting peaceful coexistence.

“As custodians of the culture, you are to educate and enlighten the people on government policies and programmes so that the people will appreciate and support the efforts made by the government towards the improvement and uplift of their well-being,” he said.

He urged them to maintain their integrity as custodians of culture and tradition of their people because they belong to every political party.

In his response, Faruk appreciated the governor for the recognition, commending him for his giant development projects, which cut across the state.

Faruk stated that he was appointed the monarch in December 2017 after the demise of his father, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, appreciating the state’s former governor, Alhaji Muhammed Abdullahi for accepting his recommendation by the kingmakers in the area.