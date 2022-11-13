Ayodeji Joseph Celebrates the Golden Era of LSDPC

In the short 70-plus years that the average human being can live and strive, laying a strong foundation for future generations can appear a very daunting task. But, there are individuals among us that have done this and there are those that are doing this. Honourable Ayodeji Joseph, the MD/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) is among the latter. When the agency celebrated 50 years of existence, Joseph was there to tell its tale.

Lagos State was created in 1967 and LSDPC was established five years after. The success story of the state would be incomplete without noting the impact that LSDPC has played in ensuring that the objectives of the three agencies that came together to form it are met. These agencies are the Lagos Executive Development Board (LEDB), the Ikeja Area Planning Authority (IAPA), and the Epe Town Planning Authority (ETPA). And LSDPC has done remarkably well in the 50 years interval, and that is not unrelated to Lagos governmental administrations overseeing its work.

The contribution of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is especially incredible. If one could pick out one revolutionary input that Sanwo-Olu made to LSDPC, it would be the appointment of Joseph to be LSDPC MD/CEO. After all, in the time that has passed since that appointment, Joseph has strived to advance the contribution of LSDPC to property development and management in Lagos.

Thus, as LSDPC celebrates 50 years of good work, it is not strange that Joseph is the one at the helm of affairs. Although his time at the agency is marginal compared to how long the agency has been in existence, nobody can oppose the changes he has instituted which have further polished the agency’s methods and doings.