  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

AS FAR, Sundowns Clash in CAF Women’s Champions League Final

Nigeria

Bayelsa Queens defeat Simba Queens 1-0 to win  third place 

Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in today’s final of the Women’s African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday.

Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo’s Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South African domestic champions a 1-0 win.

Later in Rabat, Ibtissam Jraidi’s first-half effort was enough for AS FAR to beat Nigerian outfit Bayelsa Queens.

Both sides qualified for the semi-finals with 100% records from the group stage and will face off for the trophy today in Rabat at 19:00 GMT.

Jerry Tshabalala’s Sundowns won the inaugural Women’s African Champions League title in Egyptlast year, and have only conceded one goal in nine matches in the competition.

Sundowns lacked the fluency and confidence from their group-stage performances in Morocco, and Asha Djafari came close to opening the scoring for Tanzanian club Simba eight minutes after the break in Rabat but saw her effort from inside the box smothered by Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

