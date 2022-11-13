  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

#AriseTVTownHallSeries: To Tackle Insecurity, I Will Govern by Rule of Law, Says ADP’s Sani

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani, has pledged to govern Nigeria by the rule of law to tackle insecurity if elected President of the country next year.

Sani stated this while featuring in the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series 2 held in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Sunday.

The ADP candidate also said he would discourage situations whereby states would create their own security outfits out of frustraions

